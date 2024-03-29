MiPROMO Media Clients Shine in 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominations – More HERE!

fbpx
MiPROMO Media, a leading digital music distributor and YouTube channel monetization and management company, celebrates the outstanding achievements of its clients who have been nominated in multiple categories at the prestigious 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Piesie Esther

Among the notable nominations are gospel sensation Piesie Esther, who has been recognized in the Best Gospel Song and Best Gospel Artiste categories.

Best Gospel Artiste - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Best Gospel Song - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Piesie Esther’s soul-stirring music and unwavering dedication to her craft have earned her widespread acclaim in the gospel music scene.

Ras Kuuku

Additionally, reggae/dancehall artist Ras Kuuku has received nominations for Best Reggae/Dancehall Song and Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste. Ras Kuuku’s infectious rhythms and powerful lyrics continue to resonate with audiences both locally and internationally.

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Kofi Kinaata

Furthermore, the versatile musician Kofi Kinaata has been honored with nominations in three categories: Best Reggae/Dancehall Song, Best Highlife Song, and Best Highlife Artiste.

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Best Highlife Song - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Best Highlife Artiste - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Kofi Kinaata’s unique blend of reggae, highlife, and contemporary sounds has solidified his position as a trailblazer in the Ghanaian music industry.

Strongman

Lastly, acclaimed rapper Strongman has secured nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Hip-Hop Song. Strongman’s lyrical prowess and authentic storytelling have earned him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

Best Rap Performance - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
Best HipHop Song of The Year - Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024
MiPROMO Media takes pride in providing top-notch services to its clients, including digital music distribution and YouTube channel monetization and management.

The company believes that its support has played a significant role in the success of its clients’ music careers, contributing to their well-deserved nominations at the TGMA.

As the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards draws near, MiPROMO Media extends its heartfelt congratulations to Piesie Esther, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Kinaata, Strongman, and all other nominees.

The company wishes them continued success and hopes for big wins in their respective nominated categories.

