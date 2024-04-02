Analysis of 25th TGMA Nominations: Who got snubbed from what? – Full Details HERE!

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has stirred up a wave of reactions following the announcement of its nominees on March 28, 2024, at a grand launch held at the prestigious Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

While the event drew significant attendance, it also sparked discussions and inquiries from artists who felt overlooked or perplexed by certain nomination decisions.

Amerado TGMA Nomination Snub

Notably, rising Ghanaian rapper Amerado secured two nominations during the unveiling. His track “Kwaku Ananse Remix” featuring Fameye earned a spot in the Best Collaboration category, while “The Hardest” secured a nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Dear @GHMusicAwards,

Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated? — THE HARDEST🤴🏾 (@Amerado_Burner) March 29, 2024

However, Amerado expressed confusion over the omission of the original version of his popular tune “Kwaku Ananse,” questioning the TGMA in a tweet on X.

Sista Afia TGMA Nomination Snub

Similarly, Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia took to her Facebook page to express disappointment and bewilderment over her exclusion from the nominations.

She candidly questioned whether she had unintentionally offended someone within the award organization, citing her hit song “Asuoden” from 2021, which received zero nominations despite its success.

Sista Afia’s post shed light on her frustrations regarding the recognition of her efforts and hinted at potential discrepancies in the nomination process.

Jay Bahd TGMA Nomination Snub

Additionally, Jay Bahd’s hit single “Odo” faced unexpected exclusion from the Most Popular Song of the Year category, despite securing nominations in the Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste and Best Hiplife Song categories.

Kweku Smoke, Xlimkid & O’Kenneth TGMA Nomination Snub

Oseikrom Sikani’s collaboration with Kweku Smoke on “Twatis” and Xlimkid & O’Kenneth’s track “Lonely Road” also encountered similar disappointments in their respective categories.

In response to the fallout, the TGMA board has extended a one-week window for artists and their teams to submit reservations concerning any errors or omissions in the nominations.

The board emphasized the importance of providing genuine concerns backed by verifiable data rather than emotional reactions.

The aftermath of the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominees’ announcement underscores the significance of transparency and fairness in the recognition of Ghanaian musical talent.

As artists and industry stakeholders navigate the nomination process, the TGMA board remains open to addressing legitimate concerns and ensuring an equitable platform for all participants.

