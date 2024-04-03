fbpx
Top Stories

25th TGMA – Sarkodie nominated for Artiste of the Year for the 13th time

Sarkodie's remarkable consistency defines him as one of the most successful artists in history

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
25th TGMA - Sarkodie nominated for Artiste of the Year for the 13th time
25th TGMA - Sarkodie nominated for Artiste of the Year for the 13th time. Photo Credit: Sarkodie/Facebook

Sarkodie‘s nomination for the Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards makes it the 13th time that he has been nominated for the topmost category.

It’s that time of the year again – the nominees for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards have been unveiled, and GhanaMusic.com has all the details for you.

Notably, he was absent from the nominations only in 2011 and 2013 since he started getting nominations.

Related Articles
2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominees Unveiling – FULL List here!

Sarkodie’s remarkable consistency defines him as one of the most commercially successful recording artists in history.

His accolades extend beyond the Ghana Music Awards, with nominations and wins at prestigious events such as the BET Awards, AFRIMAs, MOBO Awards, MTV Africa Music Award, and The Headies Award.

He has clinched the BET Award for Best International Act (Africa) twice in 2012 and 2015, and secured the African Artiste of the Year Award by AFRIMA thrice in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Sarkodie has been thrilling Ghanaian music lovers with numerous hit songs and performances.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Week #40: Week ending Saturday, October 7th, 2017. Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown.

Week #40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

7th October 2017
7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song

List: 7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song

17th August 2020
Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo laud Akuffo Addo; Sarkodie, MOGmusic, Stonebwoy play it safe!

Edem, D-Black, Pappy Kojo & more congratulate Akuffo Addo

10th December 2020
Week #52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

30th December 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown