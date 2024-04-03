25th TGMA – Sarkodie nominated for Artiste of the Year for the 13th time

Sarkodie‘s nomination for the Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards makes it the 13th time that he has been nominated for the topmost category.

It’s that time of the year again – the nominees for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards have been unveiled, and GhanaMusic.com has all the details for you.

Notably, he was absent from the nominations only in 2011 and 2013 since he started getting nominations.

Sarkodie’s remarkable consistency defines him as one of the most commercially successful recording artists in history.

His accolades extend beyond the Ghana Music Awards, with nominations and wins at prestigious events such as the BET Awards, AFRIMAs, MOBO Awards, MTV Africa Music Award, and The Headies Award.

He has clinched the BET Award for Best International Act (Africa) twice in 2012 and 2015, and secured the African Artiste of the Year Award by AFRIMA thrice in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Sarkodie has been thrilling Ghanaian music lovers with numerous hit songs and performances.

