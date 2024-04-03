Artistes who missed out on 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Social media has been buzzing following the release of the official nomination list for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, sparking various discussions and debates.

One notable topic of conversation has been the absence of certain hardworking artists who made significant strides in the Ghanaian music scene during the TGMA calendar year.

Charterhouse, the organizers of the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, announced their decision to maintain a one-week provisional window for dispute resolution regarding the released nominees list.

This period allows for corrections and provisions to be made.

Ghana Music has compiled a list of artists who were expected by the general public to receive nominations but ultimately did not:

Great Ampong

Roro, who is part of Great Ampong’s management team, expressed disappointment that the song “Style Biaa Bi” was not nominated at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Despite it’s popularity on social media and platforms like TikTok and YouTube, it was argued that the song did not fit into the gospel category due to the limited number of notable gospel songs such as Nacee’s Aseda, Ampong’s Style Biaa Bi, Joyce Blessings “Victory and Piesie Esther’s ” Mo” during the review period.

Kuami Eugene

WIth 14 nominations, there have been calls for Kuami Eugene to be included in the Songwriter of the Year category, given his significant contributions as a songwriter and sound engineer to several hit songs in Ghana and songs by other artistes he contributed to that made the nomination list.

Amerado

Amerado questioned the organizers’ decision why they did not to nominate his song “Kwaku Ananse (Original)” for Most Popular Song of the Year. Despite earning nominations in other categories, he felt overlooked in the Songwriter of the Year category as well.

Piesie Esther

Many gospel music enthusiasts expressed surprise at Piesie Esther’s exclusion from the Most Popular Song of the Year category. With her consistent contributions to the gospel music industry over the past two decades, she was seen as a potential nominee in this category.

Sista Afia

Sista Afia took to the X app to express her disappointment at not receiving any nominations for her hit song “Asuoden,” despite its success. While she felt her efforts were overlooked, organizers assured that all nominations were made following due process.

Jay Bahd

One of Asakaa’s lead music figures – Jay Bahd believed that his song “Odo” deserved a nomination for Most Popular Song of the Year. His fans joined the debate online, sharing their views on why he may have missed out on a nomination.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, now in its 25th year, is organized by leading event management firm Charterhouse.



The awards aim to celebrate Ghanaian music and entertainment while engaging the entire country and beyond.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic