Charterhouse To Announce Additional Categories for TGMA 2024 Edition – Robert Klah | Full Details Here

Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, the organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has revealed that seven more categories will be unveiled alongside the existing nominations.

Speaking in an interview with Hit FM’s Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Robert revealed that some of these categories include Producer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Unsung Artiste of the Year.

He further explained that for a category like Producer of the Year, which recognises a producer’s hit songs in the year under review, the board needs to ensure accuracy in the numbers.

Additionally, he clarified that for those expressing concerns about the Sound Engineer of the Year category, it is awarded to the producer of the song that wins Record of the Year.

“Producer of the year is supposed to be based on the number of hits in a year. Because of the omission and error phase, what it means is that the numbers may change.

So these categories are going to come out right after the window of omission and error, so that if there’s any correction done, it reflects in the number,” he said.

The errors and omissions phase is a one-week provisional window which allows stakeholders to submit their concerns about any errors or omissions made in the nominations and have them addressed.

“We also have the Unsung Artiste, which is going to be announced this week. And then there are a few others like Music for Good, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Traditional Artiste. I think about seven of them; those are going to be announced over the period,” Mr. Klah added.

