DJ Lord OTB, King Promise, and Dancegod Lloyd Steal Show at Raha Fest in Kenya

Ghanaian talents DJ Lord OTB, King Promise, and Dancegod Lloyd proudly and passionately represented Kenya at the recent Raha Fest, which took place on March 30th and 31st, 2024. The group performed exciting performances that wowed fans, displaying the finest of Ghanaian music and dancing on the global stage.

Raha Fest, Kenya’s widely anticipated music event, featured an outstanding array of talent from throughout Africa. On the second day of the event, Ghana grabbed center stage with King Promise, DJ Lord OTB, and Dancegod Lloyd. The trio gave an outstanding performance that captured the hearts and minds of everyone in attendance.

King Promise, the official headliner for the second day of Raha Fest, made a lasting impression with his deep vocals and chart-topping singles. From “Commando” to “Terminator,” King Promise wowed the crowd with his great talent, receiving loud applause and yells from the audience.

Before King Promise took the stage, DJ Lord OTB set the tone for the evening with a high-energy DJ set that had the audience moving and dancing. DJ Lord OTB maintained the pace with his outstanding track selection and perfect transitions, paving the way for King Promise’s tremendous performance.

To add to the excitement, Dancegod Lloyd collaborated with local Kenyan dancers to create a visually gorgeous and dynamic performance that perfectly complements King Promise’s song. Dancegod Lloyd’s hypnotic choreography added a new level of energy and excitement to the stage, enthralling the crowd with his remarkable moves.

See Highlights from Raha Fest

