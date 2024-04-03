Exciting News: Lasmid Signs with Nigeria’s Dapper Music and Entertainment

Lasmid has signed for the Dapper Music and Entertainment record label in Nigeria, which houses Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, T.I Blaze, ZerryDL and more.

Dapper Music and Entertainment was thrilled to welcome Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu to their roster, adding another talented artist to their already impressive lineup.

This marks an exciting new chapter in Lasmid’s growing career.

Since joining the label, Lasmid has quickly made waves, currently sitting at #8 on the Apple Music Ghana Top 100 chart with his hit track, “Puul”.

Listen to Puul by Lasmid

Puul – Lasmid. Credit: YouTube

The former Highly Spiritual Music artist is enjoying success with his song “Puul”, produced by Beatz Vampire.

