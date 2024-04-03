fbpx
Mr Drew announces new music & debuts new hair style

Mr Drew has announced the release date and title of his first song of the year

Mr Drew announces new music & debuts new hair style
Mr Drew announces new music & debuts new hair style. Photo Credit: Mr Drew/Twitter

Mr Drew in a recent photo, surprised fans by ditching his signature clean-shaven head for a new hairstyle, showcasing his grown hair.

Fans were impressed with how effortlessly the “This Year” singer transformed his appearance with some also questioning the authenticity of his new look.

New Look

In a new post, Mr Drew has announced the release date and title of his first song of the year.

Titled ‘Sneaky’ the TGMA 2024 multiple nominee has scheduled Friday 12th April, 2024 as the day of release of his latest single.

