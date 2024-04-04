fbpx
Top Stories

King Ayisoba Cancels Out Features Except With Grammy Award Winners!

King Ayisoba ft. Beyoncé?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
King Ayisoba cancels out Features except with Grammy Award winners!
King Ayisoba cancels out Features except with Grammy Award winners! Photo Credit: King Ayisoba/FB

During a recent interview with A1 Radio, King Ayisoba, the acclaimed Ghanaian traditional Kologo-stringing musician, offered his insights on collaborations within the music industry.

“Where I reach now, I think that I don’t need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammys before.”

King Ayisoba

He expressed his preference for working exclusively with accomplished artists, specifically those who have been honoured with Grammy Awards. Ayisoba stressed his belief in his own musical achievements, stating, “Where I reach now, I think that I don’t need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammys before.”

Related Articles

Listen to Work Hard album by King Ayisoba

About Ayisoba

King Ayisoba, born Albert Apoozore, is a renowned Ghanaian musician known for his innovative style that blends traditional kologo music with contemporary sounds.

Here’s a quick rundown:

  • Origin story: Born around 1974 in a small village near Bolgatanga, Ghana, Ayisoba’s musical journey began while tending livestock, playing his kologo (a two-stringed gourd guitar) for entertainment.
  • Musical style: He’s a master of the kologo, incorporating it into his energetic and socially conscious music. He sings in Frafra, Twi, and English, reaching a wide audience.
  • Career highlights: From local markets and funerals, Ayisoba’s talent propelled him to major Ghanaian cities and international stages. Collaborations with artists like Terry Bonchaka and tours across Europe solidified his reputation.
  • Impact: King Ayisoba is a prominent figure in Ghanaian music, promoting traditional sounds with a modern twist. His lyrics often address social issues and political commentary.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

It's a warning! I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform - Shatta Wale

It’s a warning! I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform – Shatta Wale

27th September 2022
Kirani Ayat turns up the heat with debut album; Aisha’s Sun

GTA reaches agreement with Kirani Ayat over content use

31st October 2022
Gabby Otchere-Darko invokes the wrath of netizens after eulogizing Black Sherif!

Gabby Otchere-Darko invokes the wrath of netizens after eulogizing Black Sherif!

7th April 2022
Glover's Hub set to host maiden 'Praise Concert' featuring MOGmusic, Efe Grace, Empress Gifty, others on May 8!

Glover’s Hub set to host maiden ‘Praise Concert’ featuring MOGmusic, Efe Grace, Empress Gifty, others on May 8!

20th April 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown