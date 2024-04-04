King Ayisoba cancels out Features except with Grammy Award winners!

During a recent interview with A1 Radio, King Ayisoba, the acclaimed Ghanaian traditional Kologo-stringing musician, offered his insights on collaborations within the music industry.

“Where I reach now, I think that I don’t need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammys before.” King Ayisoba

He expressed his preference for working exclusively with accomplished artists, specifically those who have been honoured with Grammy Awards. Ayisoba stressed his belief in his own musical achievements, stating, “Where I reach now, I think that I don’t need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammys before.”

About Ayisoba

King Ayisoba, born Albert Apoozore, is a renowned Ghanaian musician known for his innovative style that blends traditional kologo music with contemporary sounds.

Here’s a quick rundown:

