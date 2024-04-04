fbpx
NY Melody collaborates with MzVee on exciting new song

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music
NY Melody collaborates with MzVee on exciting new song
NY Melody collaborates with MzVee on exciting new song. Photo Credit: NY Melody/YouTube

After a brief hiatus spent laying low in the USA, MzVee is back in the spotlight thanks to an exciting opportunity with NY Melody.

Teaming up for a sensational musical project titled “KUMBAYA,” NY Melody and MzVee are set to captivate audiences with their unique blend of sounds and styles.

Known for spreading joy and positivity through their music and merchandise, NY Melody would use this to further expand his reach in the music space.

Watch Kumbaya by NY Melody & MzVee

“KUMBAYA” promises to deliver a fusion of NY Melody’s enchanting melodies with MzVee’s signature Afrobeat vibes creating an irresistible musical experience.

With infectious rhythms, uplifting lyrics, and an overall feel-good vibe, this track is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

