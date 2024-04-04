fbpx
OliveTheBoy Asylum takes the nation by storm. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/Twitter

OliveTheBoy‘s latest masterpiece, “Asylum,” has claimed the top spot as the No.1 song on the Apple Music Top 100: Ghana.

And there’s no wonder some section of Ghanaians want him to be crowned the 25th TGMA New Artist of the Year – his talent is simply undeniable.

2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominees Unveiling – FULL List here!

But what’s the buzz all about? Well, Olivetheboy, along with his dedicated team, is on a mission to conquer Africa once again with the mesmerizing “Asylum” project.

While “Goodsin” may not have clinched the No.1 spot on iTunes, Olivetheboy’s musical prowess has not gone unnoticed.

Listen to Asylum by OliveTheBoy

In fact, he’s earned three nominations for this year’s TGMA Awards, including Best New Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Afrobeats Song of the Year.

So, what are you waiting for? Join the craze and tune in to “Asylum” today to experience the magic for yourself!

