Sonnie Badu announces date for Rhythms of Africa 2024

A celebratory Sonnie Badu has shared the date for the 2024 edition of his spirit filled Rhythms of Africa concert.

Sonnie Badu had a reason to celebrate as he welcomed his sixth child with his wife, Ann-Marie Badu, on Good Friday, March 29.

The world acclaimed gospel singer expressed his gratitude with joy on his official Facebook page.

The arrival of the newborn also prompted Sonni Badu to unveil the artwork for ‘The Peace Edition’ of ‘Rhythms of Africa’ 2024.

The event, sponsored by Agromonti, is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Admission is free for all attendees, emphasizing the accessibility and inclusivity of the concert.

Official Poster for Rhythms of Africa 2024

Having previously hosted successful events like Rhythms of Africa 2023 and the “Let Peace Rain Concert” in 2012, Sonnie Badu aims to make ‘The Peace Edition’ of ‘Rhythms of Africa’ not only an unforgettable musical experience but also a spiritual journey aimed at spreading the message of peace and winning souls for the Kingdom of God.

