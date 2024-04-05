fbpx
Announced! The nominees for 25th TGMA Unsung Artist of the Year. Photo Credit: Kwesi Amewugah; Lali X Lola; Sevenkizs/Instagram

Charterhouse, the organizing body behind the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has officially unveiled the nominees for this year’s highly anticipated Unsung Artiste category.

The much-awaited announcement took place today on the New Day show, broadcasted on TV3.

Unsung Artiste of the Year

  1. Kasar
  2. Lali X Lola
  3. Keeny Ice
  4. Kwesi Amewuga
  5. Sevenkizs
  6. Alaptawan
This category holds special significance as it shines a spotlight on emerging artists who have shown remarkable talent and dedication in the music industry, despite not yet achieving widespread mainstream recognition.

The Unsung Category, a Charterhouse initiative, is proudly sponsored by Close-Up, reaffirming their commitment to supporting and promoting the next generation of Ghanaian musical talent.

