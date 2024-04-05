Announced! The nominees for 25th TGMA Unsung Artist of the Year

Charterhouse, the organizing body behind the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has officially unveiled the nominees for this year’s highly anticipated Unsung Artiste category.

The much-awaited announcement took place today on the New Day show, broadcasted on TV3.

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kasar Lali X Lola Keeny Ice Kwesi Amewuga Sevenkizs Alaptawan

This category holds special significance as it shines a spotlight on emerging artists who have shown remarkable talent and dedication in the music industry, despite not yet achieving widespread mainstream recognition.

The Unsung Category, a Charterhouse initiative, is proudly sponsored by Close-Up, reaffirming their commitment to supporting and promoting the next generation of Ghanaian musical talent.

