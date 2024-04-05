Medikal Conceals Fella’s Tattoo on his arm following divorce! – More HERE!

In the wake of Medikal’s public acknowledgment of his split from his wife, Fella Makafui, the rapper has taken decisive action to conceal the actress’s tattoo on his body.

Back in 2020, Medikal proudly inked the names of Fella and their daughter, Island Frimpong, on his arm, showcasing his commitment to his family. Additionally, the couple had matching tattoos of two half faces of a lion on each of their arms, symbolizing their bond.

However, recent events have seen Medikal cover Fella’s name with thick black ink, leaving only his daughter’s name visible. This significant alteration came shortly after Medikal announced their separation via Snapchat, indicating a definitive change in their relationship status.

The alleged separation between Medikal and Fella Makafui gained further traction when Medikal clarified their current status in a tweet on Saturday, March 30. He emphasized that Fella is now solely the mother of his child, signifying a shift from their previous marital ties to a co-parenting arrangement.

Coinciding with this announcement, keen-eyed observers noted that both Medikal and Fella Makafui had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Fella Makafui made adjustments to her Instagram username, removing the title “Mrs. Frimpong,” which previously signified her married status.

The revelation of their separation has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, with many fans expressing disbelief at the unexpected turn of events. While some speculate that the couple’s separation may be a publicity stunt, others are grappling with the reality of their apparent dissolution.

As the public awaits further developments, the tumultuous relationship between Medikal and Fella Makafui continues to capture attention, serving as a reminder of the complexities of love and celebrity relationships in the digital age.

