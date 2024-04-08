fbpx
Criss Waddle Drops Infectious Amapiano Hit “Psycho (Syco)” – Listen NOW!

Psycho is the latest street term in town! Jam with it now!

Psycho by Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle, the powerhouse behind AMG Bizness, has once again proven his musical prowess with the release of his latest Amapiano track titled “Psycho (Syco).”

Inspired by a viral Snapchat audio, where a humorous exchange unfolds between friends, the song breathes new life into the street term “psycho,” turning it into a catchy and danceable banger.

With lively beats and relatable lyrics, “Psycho (Syco)” captures the essence of camaraderie and playful banter, making it an instant favorite among fans of Amapiano music.

Listen to Psycho by Criss Waddle on Apple Music:

Criss Waddle’s infectious energy shines through as he delivers jovial verses that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the release, some fans have subtly speculated that the song may contain subtle jabs directed at fellow rapper Showboy, following their recent feud.

The fallout from their conflict reportedly led to staunch AMG member and renowned rapper Medikal exiting the label, dealing a significant blow to Waddle and his team.

Despite the underlying speculation, “Psycho (Syco)” stands on its own as a testament to Criss Waddle’s musical talent and ability to create hits that resonate with audiences. The song’s infectious rhythm and playful lyrics are sure to keep fans dancing and singing along for weeks to come.

Listen to Psycho by Criss Waddle on Audiomack:

As “Psycho (Syco)” continues to gain traction across various music platforms, Criss Waddle remains at the forefront of Ghana’s vibrant music scene, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to stream and download “Psycho (Syco)” here to experience the infectious vibe firsthand and join in the celebration of Criss Waddle’s latest banger.

2024 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown