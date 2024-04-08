fbpx
Generosity in Action: King Promise Helps Fans in Need

He just embarrassed fans with his money by meeting their relevant needs!

Generosity in Action: King Promise Helps Fans in Need
Generosity in Action: King Promise Helps Fans in Need. Photo Credit: LLE

Gregory Bortey Newman, the acclaimed Ghanaian musician recognized by his stage name King Promise, has showcased not only his musical talent but also his compassion and generosity as a notable figure.

The renowned artiste,  over the weekend extended financial support to some of his fans, assisting them with school fees and medical bills and other pressing needs of theirs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday, the ‘Terminator’ crooner initiated a giveaway spree, inviting fans to share their pressing concerns so he could offer assistance.

He humorously referenced his song lyrics, stating, “I know I said ‘I get matter for my head’ on Paris, but which matter you get for your head too? Tell me, make I see how we fit solve am.”

Prompted by his call, fans flooded the comments section with their needs, and the singer responded by offering help where he could.

This act of kindness exemplifies King Promise’s commitment to giving back to his community and supporting those in need. His willingness to use his platform and resources to make a positive impact on the lives of his fans speaks volumes about his character and values.

In a world where celebrities often receive attention for their extravagant lifestyles, King Promise’s gesture stands out as a refreshing reminder of the importance of humility and empathy.

By reaching out to his fans in their time of need, he not only alleviates their financial burdens but also fosters a sense of connection and gratitude within his fan base.

