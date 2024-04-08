fbpx
OliveTheBoy makes major update to East African tour

OliveTheBoy puts East African tour on hold indefinitely.

OliveTheBoy makes major update to East African tour.
Postponed! OliveTheBoy makes major update to East African tour. Photo Credit OliveTheBoy

Management of OliveTheBoy, Loop Music has announced the postponement of their East African tour which was scheduled for April 2024.

The decision, attributed to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control, has disappointed fans eagerly awaiting the live performances.

The tour, which promised intimate interactions across multiple East African countries, has been put on hold indefinitely.

Postponed! OliveTheBoy makes major update to East African tour

In a statement released by OliveTheBoy’s management team, they expressed regret over the postponement but assured fans that efforts are underway to reschedule the tour dates.

The statement also promised that a new date would soon be announced, allowing fans to still experience OliveTheBoy.

