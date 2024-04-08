fbpx
Top Stories

Starga Makes a Triumphant Return with “Antidote”

After a brief hiatus from the limelight.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 12 seconds ago
1 minute read
Starga. Photo Credit: Starga
Starga. Photo Credit: Starga

After a brief hiatus from the limelight, Ghana’s sensation, Starga, returns with an applaudable comeback. His debut release for 2024, “Antidote”, is a soulful one that engulfs a stream of emotions as he confesses his profound admiration for his lover.

On this record, Starga chants unapologetically, about how engrossed and enamoured he is with his admirer’s affection. Spanning from “dusk to dawn”, he assures his lover to forever stand by her side as what they share is deeply, and firmly rooted. Produced by Starga himself, this song sheds light on unconditional love, sexual attraction, and unwavering allegiance.

“Antidote,” with its alluring fusion of sensual beats, soulful melodies, and moving narrative, is sure to enthrall listeners everywhere. Enjoyed either way—driving through the evening or while watching the sunset over the beach—this captivating song is guaranteed to take listeners to a place of sheer musical happiness.

Related Articles
Cover Artwork: Antidote - Starga
Cover Artwork: Antidote – Starga

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 12 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown