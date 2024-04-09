Ja Rule teams up with NGO to Construct Schools in Eastern Ghana – Full Details HERE!

Famed American musician and record producer, Ja Rule, has announced his upcoming visit to Ghana scheduled for April 10th, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper announced his intention to kickstart a school project in Nuaso, Eastern Ghana, by breaking ground for the construction of classroom blocks.

Ja Rule expressed his excitement for the initiative, stating, “Building towards the future… Ghana see you tomorrow!!

The project, supported by the NGO ‘Pencils of Promise,’ aims to provide quality education to children globally.

