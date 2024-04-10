Get Ready to Groove: Aklerh’s “Dancehall Queen” EP Out Soon!

Talented musician Aklerh is gearing up to take the music scene by storm with the release of her debut EP, “Dancehall Queen.”

The EP, comprising of six tracks, produced by industry heavyweights Cashtwo and Jeph Green, showcases Aklerh’s unique blend of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats.

“Dancehall Queen” EP boasts a stellar tracklist that showcases Aklerh’s diverse musical strength and personal experiences.

One standout feature of “Dancehall Queen” is the collaboration on track two, where Aklerh joins forces with Yaw Grey and Ennwai of Dobble fame.

The synergy between these artists on this particular track takes it to new heights, offering listeners a dynamic and unforgettable musical experience.

Thematically, “Dancehall Queen” explores a wide range of topics, from self-expression and personal development to love and empowerment.

The “Labadi Gyal” crooner promises that the lyrics are both introspective and relatable, which will allow listeners to connect with her on a deeply emotional level.

When asked about the inspiration behind the EP title, Aklerh explains, “The title Dancehall Queen represents my ability to seamlessly transition from my everyday self to my sensual and extroverted persona within the Reggae/Dancehall scene.

It’s a nod to my journey as an artist and the mastery I’ve achieved in my craft over the years.”

Ahead of the release of “Dancehall Queen,” Aklerh hopes to reach a wide audience and spread joy through her music.

Both personally and professionally, she aims to make a lasting impact on the industry, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music world.

With her debut EP, Aklerh is poised to reign as the undisputed queen of the dancehall scene, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music for years to come.

By Fiifi Adinkra

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic