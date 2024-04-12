Mr Drew Starts the Year With New Single ‘Sneaky’

The multi-award-winning Ghanaian artist and dancer, Mr Drew, has released his first single of the year, titled ‘Sneaky’.

‘Sneaky’ is an elegantly crafted Afrobeats track infused with Amapiano elements, narrating the tale of an individual who has been clandestinely involved with someone else’s partner and now desires to transition from being a secret affair to the primary love interest, with hopes of securing that position soon.

“The song is inspired by true life events. It’s a blend of experiences from my friends and myself”. “I once dated a lady thinking I was the main guy but I was rather her sneaky link. It got to a point where I wanted to upgrade from being a sneaky link to the main guy”, Mr Drew shared.

Cover Artwork: Sneaky – Mr Drew

The track has sparked discussions on social media since its snippet release and is likely to keep the buzz as listeners speculate whether they are the main partners or merely sneaky links. Production credits belong to Beatz Vampire, with Authentic Mix and Mix Master Garzy handling the mixing and mastering. ‘Sneaky’ acts as the dynamic prelude to Mr Drew’s eagerly awaited EP, which has been hinted at by the artist since the previous year.

“This year, fans should expect more music and dance. The EP is definitely coming but ‘Sneaky’ is the first single off the project. Also, I will be dancing more this year as seen in the official dance video released for ‘Sneaky’.”

Mr. Drew has garnered four nominations at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), including “Most Popular Song of the Year.” He has also released a new single which promises to soar to even greater heights.

Listen to Sneaky by Mr Drew on Audiomack

Listen to Sneaky by Mr Drew on Spotify

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic