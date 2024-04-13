Blue Clouds Entertainments Welcomes OSB Swagah to the Family

Blue Clouds Entertainments, a Ghana-based record label, has signed emerging hip-hop and Afrobeats artist OSB Swagah.

Abdul Rahim Ismail, better known by his stage name OSB Swagah, was born on February 23, 2003, in Tamale, Ghana’s Northern Region. This is where he began dabbling in music and songwriting.

Blue Clouds Entertainments announced their new artist via Instagram, captioned “Welcome to the Blue Clouds Entertainments family.”

OSB Swagah’s freestyle performance on the first episode of DJ Slim’s “REAL & RAW” show went viral, receiving rave reviews from music fans across Ghana.

His music, which focuses heavily on the Drill subgenre of Trap, is an energetic fusion of Hiplife, Afrobeats, and Hip-hop. Yoruba, Dagbani, Akan, and Hausa are among the languages in which he writes lyrics. Growing up, he spoke Dagomba, his native language.

Blue Clouds Entertainments, led by CEO Mr Munaga M. Mohammed, focuses on a diverse range of musical styles, including Afropop, Reggae Dancehall, Highlife, Hiplife, Afrobeat, Trap, Hip-Hop, and R&B. The addition of the new artist has sparked a lot of excitement at the label.

The entrepreneur and business magnate claims that the upcoming artist OSB Swagah will leverage the label’s extensive resources to reach a larger audience.

On April 18, 2024, OSB Swagah’s debut single “Victory” will be released on all digital streaming platforms.

