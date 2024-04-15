Akesse Brempong Proclaims “Victory Everywhere” with Kofi Owusu Peprah on Latest Single Ahead of DAVIDIC Concert – Listen NOW!

fbpx
Akesse Brempong Proclaims "Victory Everywhere" with Kofi Owusu Peprah on Latest Single Ahead of DAVIDIC Concert

Stream #VictoryEverywhere NOW so you're not left out during its live performance at DAVIDIC Concert this Sunday!

"The Lion" Akesse Brempong Proclaims "Victory Everywhere" with Kofi Owusu Peprah on Latest Single Ahead of DAVIDIC Concert!
Ghanaian gospel sensation, Akesse Brempong, has unveiled his latest single titled “Victory Everywhere” featuring Kofi Owusu Peprah.

The track, an eclectic fusion of Afropop with Francophone lead guitar licks, delivers a powerful message of liberation, drawing inspiration from Psalms 124:7 which states, “Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers: the snare is broken, and we are escaped.”

Listen to Victory Everywhere:

Recorded live at the Awakening Live Album controlled recording held at the Empowerment Worship Center, Achimota, “Victory Everywhere” showcases Akesse’s unique musical style and heartfelt lyrical delivery.

The song serves as a prelude to his much-anticipated Davidic Concert, marking his debut indoor event after years of hosting the renowned Agape Carnival.

Set to take place on Sunday, 21st April 2024, the #DAVIDIC Concert promises an unforgettable evening of worship and praise at the Holy Hill Chapel (Assemblies of God) in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

Joining Akesse Brempong on stage will be an array of esteemed ministers including MOGmusic, Obaapa Christy, and Ohemaa Mercy.

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, 21st April 2024
  • Venue: Holy Hill Chapel (Assemblies of God), Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra
  • Time: 5:00pm

Ticket prices:

  • Single: GHS 50
  • Double: GHS 80
  • VIP: GHS 100

Tickets are now available for purchase at Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Sunny Fm, and EWC Prayer Factory. For online purchases, visit https://tickets.ipaygh.com/davidic or use shortcode *725*1900#.

Watch ‘Victory Everywhere’ Music Video:

Don’t miss out on this exceptional worship experience as Lion Akesse Brempong and an ensemble of talented artists lead audiences into an evening of divine encounter and celebration. Get your tickets now and be part of history in the making at the #DAVIDIC Concert!

