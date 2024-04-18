Dr. Pushkin develops app that translates English to Twi

Former NSMQ champion & part-time artiste , Paul Azunre, known in showbiz as Dr. Pushkin, has made waves yet again with his latest venture.

His company, Ghana Natural Language Processing, has developed an innovative web application that translates English into Twi, a popular Ghanaian language.

This groundbreaking app aims to facilitate language learning, particularly for foreigners, by making Ghanaian languages more accessible.

Quick demo of the voice to voice translation between English and Twi that you can try today on our web app.



This one is from the perspective of a tourist visiting Ghana and needing to get around.



Brought to you by the amazing team at @GhanaNLP @algorineinc pic.twitter.com/rjp1QbxWcl — Paul Azunre (@pazunre) April 2, 2024

After a successful 2023 filled with various projects and musical concerts, Dr. Pushkin kicked off 2024 with a bang, releasing a series of captivating singles.

His first single of the year, “No Heroes,” featuring renowned rapper Lyrical Joe which was part of Dr. Pushkin’s upcoming album Duology amassing over 50k views on YouTube within a month of its release and receiving impressive streams on various digital platforms.

Listen to Empty Grave by Dr. Pushkin

On February 14, Dr. Pushkin unveiled his second single, “No Go Go,” in collaboration with Kojo Cue and Ataman Nikita. Together, they introduced a unique Ghanaian musical genre known as “Kologo Fusion”.

His latest release, “Just Watch,” dropped on March 28, showcasing his prowess as a lyrical rap juggernaut. Featuring CJ Biggerman and Taitan, the track exudes energy and determination, inspiring listeners with its empowering message of resilience and self-reliance.

Dr. Pushkin continues to push boundaries with his innovative projects and impactful music.

