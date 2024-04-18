fbpx
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley to enchant US audiences with Simigwa Tour

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley to enchant US audiences with Simigwa Tour. Photo Credit: Gyedu-Blay Ambolley/Facebook

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, the iconic Ghanaian musician, gears up for a thrilling US tour this August where he would perform his irresistible rhythms of Highlife.

Ambolley, renowned for his pioneering 1975 debut album ‘Simigwa’, will serenade audiences across the United States alongside his dynamic 8-piece band.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s tour is part of the esteemed Jazz Is Dead concert series curated by ArtDontSleep, promising an electrifying fusion of jazz and Afrobeat that will captivate music lovers nationwide.

Scheduled to kick off in Seattle on August 1st, 2024, the tour promises a soul-stirring experience, blending Ambolley’s timeless classics with the infectious energy of live performances.

As Ambolley takes center stage, audiences can anticipate an unforgettable journey through decades of musical mastery, bridging cultures and captivating hearts along the way.

Listen to Teacher by Gyedu-Blay Ambulley

Tickets and information on Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s Jazz Is Dead tour is available at jazzisdead.com.

