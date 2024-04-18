Stonebwoy lights up Davido’s Madison Square Garden concert with Activate

Yesterday, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Davido thrilled the crowd by bringing out Stonebwoy on stage for a sensational performance of their hit collaboration, ‘Activate’.

In front of a packed audience of over 19,000 fans, the dynamic duo delivered an electrifying rendition of their chart-topping track, igniting the atmosphere with their infectious energy.

As the audience joined in, singing along to every lyric, the venue was transformed into a pulsating hub of excitement and creating an unforgettable moment for all in attendance.

Davido and @stonebwoy Light Up Madison Square Garden in Epic Collaboration at Sold-Out Timeless Concert! pic.twitter.com/u2opXTFHx9 — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) April 18, 2024

Stonebwoy has consistently emphasized that “Activate” was crafted to ignite love and set the dance floor ablaze, showcasing the fusion of Afrobeats and Dancehall to the world.

Watch Activate by Stonebwoy & Davido

Renowned as the King of Afro-Dancehall, Stonebwoy continues to spread positive vibes from Ghana to every corner of the globe, leaving an indelible mark on the international music scene.

