fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy lights up Davido’s Madison Square Garden concert with Activate

Stonebwoy continues to spread positive vibes from Ghana.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Stonebwoy lights up Davido's Madison Square Garden concert. Photo Credit: Burniton Music Group
Stonebwoy lights up Davido's Madison Square Garden concert. Photo Credit: Burniton Music Group

Yesterday, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Davido thrilled the crowd by bringing out Stonebwoy on stage for a sensational performance of their hit collaboration, ‘Activate’.

In front of a packed audience of over 19,000 fans, the dynamic duo delivered an electrifying rendition of their chart-topping track, igniting the atmosphere with their infectious energy.

As the audience joined in, singing along to every lyric, the venue was transformed into a pulsating hub of excitement and creating an unforgettable moment for all in attendance.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy has consistently emphasized that “Activate” was crafted to ignite love and set the dance floor ablaze, showcasing the fusion of Afrobeats and Dancehall to the world.

Watch Activate by Stonebwoy & Davido

Renowned as the King of Afro-Dancehall, Stonebwoy continues to spread positive vibes from Ghana to every corner of the globe, leaving an indelible mark on the international music scene.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Benakay debuts with 'Cooli Down' produced by Akwaboah

Benakay debuts with ‘Cooli Down’ produced by Akwaboah

14th June 2019
Stonebwoy & wife foster peace with Angelo

Stonebwoy & wife foster peace with Angelo

20th August 2020
Emerging Music Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

Emerging Music Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

26th August 2022
Lyrical Joe's lyrics studied at England's Edge Hill University!

Lyrical Joe’s lyrics studied at England’s Edge Hill University!

30th November 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown