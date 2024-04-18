Twitch 4eva & GuiltyBeatz to join forces for Exciting Joint EP

In an exciting announcement on Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube channel, Twitch 4EVA has revealed that he and GuiltyBeatz will soon be releasing a collaborative EP.

As Twitch 4EVA makes his highly anticipated return to the music scene, fans can anticipate a musical journey that pushes boundaries and delivers an authentic experience.

Twitch 4EVA’s latest single titled “Suffer Get,” offers a glimpse into Twitch 4EVA’s personal journey and reflecting on past challenges.

Watch Suffer Get by Twitch 4EVA

Produced by the talented Ghanaian music producer Hylander, “Suffer Get” combines traditional Afro-fusion elements with modern production techniques, creating a dynamic sonic experience.

As fans eagerly await the EP’s release, Twitch 4EVA promises more heartfelt music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic