Twitch 4EVA & GuiltyBeatz to join forces for Exciting Joint EP

Twitch 4EVA promises more heartfelt music.

Twitch 4eva & GuiltyBeatz to join forces for Exciting Joint EP
Twitch 4eva & GuiltyBeatz to join forces for Exciting Joint EP. Photo Credit: Twitch 4Eva; Guilty Beatz/Instagram

In an exciting announcement on Kwadwo Sheldon’s YouTube channel, Twitch 4EVA has revealed that he and GuiltyBeatz will soon be releasing a collaborative EP.

As Twitch 4EVA makes his highly anticipated return to the music scene, fans can anticipate a musical journey that pushes boundaries and delivers an authentic experience.

Twitch 4EVA’s latest single titled “Suffer Get,” offers a glimpse into Twitch 4EVA’s personal journey and reflecting on past challenges.

Related Articles

Watch Suffer Get by Twitch 4EVA

Produced by the talented Ghanaian music producer Hylander, “Suffer Get” combines traditional Afro-fusion elements with modern production techniques, creating a dynamic sonic experience.

As fans eagerly await the EP’s release, Twitch 4EVA promises more heartfelt music.

