Live Updates: Ghana Music Awards USA @5 Nominees Announcement: Who Made the Cut?
The wait is over! The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) will today unveil the nominees for its highly anticipated 5th anniversary ceremony. This year’s edition promises to be a night to remember, celebrating the best and brightest of Ghanaian music, both in Ghana and abroad.
Ghana’s music scene is flourishing, and this year’s competition promises to be intense. Fans are keenly anticipating the announcement of which favorite artists and songs will be honored. Ghana Music will be revealing the nominees for the different categories live from the esteemed Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
The nominees and their respective categories.
Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)
- Terminator – King Promise
- Aseda – Nacee
- Goodsin – OliveTheBoy
- Hossana – Banzy Banero
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Into The Future – Stonebwoy
- Kweku Ananse – Amerado
- Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Morphty
- You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
- Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Stonebwoy
- Shatta Wale
- Samini
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
Song Writer of the Year (GH)
- Nacee – Aseda
- Fameye – Not God
- Mabel Okyere – Anounyam
- Piesie Esther – Mo
- Amerado – Kwaku Ananse
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Perez Musik – Walatse
- Ewura Abena – It Is Finished