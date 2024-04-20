Live Updates: Ghana Music Awards USA @5 Nominees Announcement: Who Made the Cut?

The wait is over! The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) will today unveil the nominees for its highly anticipated 5th anniversary ceremony. This year’s edition promises to be a night to remember, celebrating the best and brightest of Ghanaian music, both in Ghana and abroad.

Ghana’s music scene is flourishing, and this year’s competition promises to be intense. Fans are keenly anticipating the announcement of which favorite artists and songs will be honored. Ghana Music will be revealing the nominees for the different categories live from the esteemed Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

The nominees and their respective categories.

Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)

Terminator – King Promise

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – OliveTheBoy

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Into The Future – Stonebwoy

Kweku Ananse – Amerado

Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Morphty

You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

Nominees: Most Popular Song of the Year – Ghana Music Awards USA

Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Samini

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Nominees: Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Song Writer of the Year (GH)

Nacee – Aseda

Fameye – Not God

Mabel Okyere – Anounyam

Piesie Esther – Mo

Amerado – Kwaku Ananse

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Sarkodie – Otan

Perez Musik – Walatse

Ewura Abena – It Is Finished