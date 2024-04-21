Ghanaian Gospel Industry Mourns the Loss of KODA

Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA has reportedly passed on.

The Ghanaian gospel music scene is in mourning today following the passing of popular artist KODA. Real name Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, KODA passed away on Sunday, April 21st, 2024, at the age of 46.

News of his passing was confirmed by a close friend and fellow musician, Nii Okai. While the official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, unverified reports suggest KODA had been battling an illness.

Hailing from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, KODA was not only a singer but also a songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was a prominent figure in Ghanaian gospel music, known for his uplifting melodies, soulful compositions, and impactful performances.

Tracks like “Nkwa Bodo” and “Yapai” cemented his place in the hearts of many Ghanaians. Tributes have already begun pouring in from fellow artists and fans alike, remembering KODA’s positive influence and the inspiration his music brought.

KODA leaves behind a wife, three children, and a legacy of faith-filled music that will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.

