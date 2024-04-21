Rebbel Ashes Shines: Earns Nominations at Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 Edition

Belgium-based Ghanaian music sensation, Rebbel Ashes, has once again captured the spotlight with his nomination for the 2024 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

The talented artist has been recognized in the coveted category of Best International Act, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. Rebbel Ashes, known for his recent hit single “Activate,” has become a household name in Europe, captivating audiences with his unique sound and undeniable talent.

Having recently released his much-anticipated single, “Activate,” Rebbel Ashes has solidified his position as one of the most talked-about artists on the European music scene. His nomination alongside esteemed artists such as Ras Amankwatia, Samuel Sey, Berma Amos, and Effs is a testament to his growing influence and impact within the industry.

Watch Activate by Rebbel Ashes

Activate – Rebbel Ashes. Credit: YouTube

Rebbel Ashes’ journey to success has been marked by dedication, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As a former backup vocalist for the legendary Pat Thomas Tour in Belgium, he honed his craft and garnered invaluable experience performing alongside music icons. His collaboration with The Agoro music band has further propelled him into the limelight, allowing him to tour extensively across Europe and share his music with diverse audiences.

With his soulful vocals, infectious rhythms, and captivating stage presence, Rebbel Ashes continues to captivate listeners and earn acclaim from music enthusiasts worldwide. His nomination at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 edition serves as a testament to his rising status as a global music sensation and reaffirms his commitment to delivering exceptional artistry.

Nominees: Best International Act – Ghana Music Awards USA

As anticipation builds for the awards ceremony, fans eagerly await the opportunity to celebrate Rebbel Ashes’ achievements and witness his star continue to rise on the international stage. With his talent, charisma, and unwavering determination, Rebbel Ashes is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music industry for years to come.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic