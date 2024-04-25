Asakaa Boys & Gyakie Set to Headline DMV Party in the Park

The DMV Party in the Park, the highly anticipated outdoor event celebrating Afrobeats music and culture, is gearing up for its third edition with an electrifying lineup that promises to captivate Patron. Organized by StarBuzz Media, this year’s event will take place at The Bullpen in Washington DC on Sunday, July 14th.

Headlining the event is the ever-blazing group, Asakaa Boys from Kumasi, who have taken the music scene by storm with their drill music and energetic performances. Joining them is the sensational singer Gyakie. In addition to the headliners, the lineup boasts of other talented artistes, including Sefa, Mr Drew, Lasmid, Kofi Mole, Rison, and Offei Music. These artists are known for delivering unforgettable performances that showcase the richness of African music.

Keeping the energy high throughout the day will be a lineup of talented DJs, including DJ K Crack, DJ Micsmith, DJ Aroma, TeaBee, and many others.

According to the organizer, Mr. Charles “Mc Coaches” Adu-Koranteng, this lineup was carefully curated to provide attendees with an unforgettable experience. “We wanted to bring together a diverse group of artists who represent the best of Afrobeats music,” said Mr. Adu-Koranteng. “We’re also planning some surprises, so patrons can expect even more excitement on the day of the event.”

The DMV Party in the Park has quickly become the biggest outdoor Afrobeats event in the DMV Area, drawing crowds from across the State with its electrifying performances and vibrant atmosphere. Previous editions have seen acclaimed artists like Sarkodie and King Promise take the stage, solidifying the event’s reputation as a must-attend celebration of African music and culture.

DMV Party in the Park

Tickets for the DMV Party in the Park are available here.

