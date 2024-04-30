fbpx
Amerado Bounces Back: From Stage Mishap to New Visualizer Premiere

Amerado is alive and healthy after the incident!

Amerado Bounces Back: From Stage Mishap to New 'Tintontan' Visualizer Premiere. Photo Credit: Amerado/IG

Ghanaian rap sensation, Amerado, faced a dramatic turn of events during his recent performance at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (BBSHTS).

The stage beneath him collapsed, leading to an unexpected fall. However, in a testament to his resilience, the rapper has taken to social media to reassure fans of his well-being and announce an exciting premiere.

Despite the scare and ensuing hospital visit, Amerado’s spirits remain high as he thanks fans for their overwhelming support and encouragement.

In a Facebook post dated April 30, 2024, he expresses gratitude for the outpouring of love and announces the upcoming premiere of his new visualizer for an eagerly anticipated track, Tintontan.

This not only highlights the rapper’s resilience but also sets the stage for the release of his latest creative endeavor, promising fans an exciting continuation of Amerado’s musical journey.

