Cape Coast to host 25th TGMA Xperience Concert in May 

Cape Coast to host 25th TGMA Xperience Concert in May. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

On 11th May 2024, the city of Cape Coast would play host to all the power players in the Ghanaian music industry during the 25th TGMA Xperience Concert.

The Xperience Concert is a major music concert that would see almost all the topmost musicians in Ghana perform to a cheering crowd as part of the activities for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.

This year’s edition will be held at the Cape Coast Robert Mensah Stadium from 2PM, and will be the ultimate prelude to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Official 25th TGMA Xperience Concert Poster

Cape Coast to host 25th TGMA Xperience Concert in May 

Organised by Charterhouse, the free-to-attend concert will feature non-stop music from some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music.

The TGMA Xperience Concert is the perfect way to celebrate the 25th TGMA awards, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy the best music Ghana has to offer.

