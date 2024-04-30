fbpx
Never Forgotten: DJ Lord OTB Remembers Castro with Special Mix on His Birthday

Tribute to late Castro by DJ Lord OTB on his birthday through a special mix titled 'This Is Castro' featuring his popular hits.

Cover Artwork: This Is Castro - DJ Lord OTB
Cover Artwork: This Is Castro - DJ Lord OTB

Award-winning Ghanaian DJ, DJ Lord OTB, has paid tribute to the late Ghanaian Hiplife artist and musician, Castro, on what would have been his birthday. Born Theophilus Tagoe on May 1st, 1982, Castro was known for his energetic performances and hit songs that dominated the Ghanaian music scene.

Castro’s career came to a tragic end on July 6th, 2014, when he and a lady named Miss Janet Bandu reportedly drowned in a jet ski accident in the Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Gyan brothers. Despite extensive search efforts, Castro’s body was never found, leaving his family, friends, and fans devastated.

To commemorate Castro’s birthday and honor his musical legacy, DJ Lord OTB curated a special mix titled “This Is Castro.” The mix features some of Castro’s most popular hits that once lit up dance floors across the country. From “Seihor” to “African Girls,” DJ Lord OTB’s mix serves as a nostalgic reminder of Castro’s impact on the Ghanaian music industry.

The “This Is Castro” mix pays tribute to a talented artist whose music continues to be cherished by fans, even years after his untimely passing. Through his essential mix series, DJ Lord OTB ensures that Castro’s memory lives on, allowing new generations to appreciate his timeless music.

Listen to This Is Castro by DJ Lord OTB

