Samini and ace drummer/producer, Francis Osei join forces for 'Sticks N Locs' EP

Two maestro's meet on one EP! Listen Here NOW!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Samini and ace drummer/producer, Francis Osei join forces for 'Sticks N Locs' EP - Listen NOW!
Samini and ace drummer/producer, Francis Osei join forces for 'Sticks N Locs' EP. Photo Credit: Samini/Francis Osei/ IG

Ghanaian music legend, Samini, ignites a new era of musical brilliance with the release of his latest EP, ‘Sticks N Locs.’

Teaming up with celebrated drummer Francis Osei, this collaborative project unveils a mesmerizing fusion of rhythms and soulful melodies across six captivating tracks.

‘Sticks N Locs’ isn’t just an EP; it’s a testament to the power of collaboration and musical synergy.

Recorded live, each track pulsates with authenticity, showcasing Samini’s heartfelt lyrics and Osei’s masterful instrumentation and engineering.

The EP’s title is symbolic, encapsulating the essence of their partnership—Osei’s skill with the drumsticks representing the “sticks,” harmonizing seamlessly with Samini’s iconic dreadlocks, the “locs.”

Together, they create a sonic journey that transcends boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide.

Featuring fresh releases like ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Stay with You’, and ‘Cash Down’, alongside acclaimed singles ‘Chemistry’, ‘San Bra’, and ‘Be Alright’, ‘Sticks N Locs’ is a celebration of lovers rock reggae, promising to enchant listeners with its enchanting melodies and profound lyrics.

‘Sticks N Locs’ is now available for streaming on all major digital platforms, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the magical collaboration between Samini and Francis Osei, and experience the soul-stirring journey that awaits.

