Stonebwoy benefits as TikTok and Universal Music Group Settle Dispute; Visits Autistic Fan with Donation – Full Details HERE!

After a tumultuous period of negotiations, TikTok and Universal Music Group have resolved their dispute over royalties, bringing relief to fans of Stonebwoy & other African artists signed to the label and its subsidiaries.

The disagreement, which led to TikTok pulling down all music licensed to Universal on February 1, threatened the exposure of beloved African acts like Stonebwoy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, and many others on the popular social media platform.

Under the new agreement, TikTok has agreed to key changes, including improved remuneration for artists starting in May, as announced by Universal’s CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge.

Stonebwoy benefits as TikTok and Universal Music Group Settle Dispute; Visits Autistic Fan with Donation. Photo Credit: TikTok

This resolution signals a significant victory for the African music industry, especially for artists like Stonebwoy, whose global reach was hindered by the ban.

Amidst the joyous news, Stonebwoy, through his charitable arm, the Livingstone Foundation, made a heartwarming gesture by visiting the Hopesetters Autism Centre to surprise Holyfield Odorba, a young autistic talent with a passion for music.

Stonebwoy’s visit not only brought joy to Holyfield but also highlighted the power of music as a universal language and the importance of supporting young talents.

Stonebwoy and his wife @drlouisa_s visited Hopesetters Autism Center, a young man named Holyfield, who has been inspired by @Stonebwoy's music.



Stonebwoy’s Livingstone Foundation (@tlf_ghana) donated items to him and the Autism Center. #TLFCares 🤍 pic.twitter.com/q2X1T9Mjlp — BhimNatives Ghana (@BhimNativesGh) May 2, 2024

The Livingstone Foundation’s dedication to philanthropy, exemplified by initiatives like this surprise visit, underscores Stonebwoy’s commitment to giving back to the community and nurturing budding talents.

As African music finds its way back to TikTok, Stonebwoy’s gesture serves as a reminder of the transformative impact of music and the importance of uplifting others on their journey to success.

