fbpx
Top Stories

Catch the Highlights of Akwaboah’s Fairytale Traditional Wedding – Watch HERE!

Akwaboah just broke a thousand hearts! Highlife's lover boy is officially off the market!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Catch the Highlights of Akwaboah's Fairytale Traditional Wedding - Watch HERE!
Catch the Highlights of Akwaboah's Fairytale Traditional Wedding. Phot Credit: Manuel Photography

The first glimpses of Ghanaian artiste Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr’s traditional wedding have ignited a frenzy of excitement among netizens, as the highlife sensation tied the knot with his beloved partner in a lavish ceremony on May 3, 2024.

Radiating elegance and charm, Akwaboah and his bride graced the occasion in stunning attire, with the groom donning a pristine white kaftan and the bride adorned in a resplendent kente cloth, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

Dubbed with the hashtag #becomingAkwaboah, the exclusive affair unfolded with grandeur and was attended by a constellation of Ghanaian luminaries.

Notable figures such as broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti and actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, along with their esteemed spouses, added regal splendor to the festivities.

The pre-wedding visuals had already captivated audiences on social media, setting the stage for a fairytale celebration of love and tradition.

As the photographs continue to circulate online, fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate more glimpses into the magical union of Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr and his beloved, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with joy and blessings.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Yaa Yaa graduates from the University of Waterloo in Canada!

Yaa Yaa graduates from the University of Waterloo in Canada!

24th October 2022
Amerado feats. Brother Sammy, Stormzy, Tog on Yeete Nsem Ep. 34

Amerado feats. Essien, Stormzy, Yaw Tog on Yeete Nsem EP. 35

12th March 2021
Willie & Mike outdoor new website this August

Willie & Mike outdoor new website this August

2nd August 2019
Akesse Brempong Presents DAVIDIC: A Spectacular Indoor Maiden Concert on April 21!

Akesse Brempong Presents DAVIDIC: A Spectacular Indoor Maiden Concert on April 21! – More HERE!

3rd April 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown