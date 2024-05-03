Catch the Highlights of Akwaboah’s Fairytale Traditional Wedding – Watch HERE!

The first glimpses of Ghanaian artiste Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr’s traditional wedding have ignited a frenzy of excitement among netizens, as the highlife sensation tied the knot with his beloved partner in a lavish ceremony on May 3, 2024.

Radiating elegance and charm, Akwaboah and his bride graced the occasion in stunning attire, with the groom donning a pristine white kaftan and the bride adorned in a resplendent kente cloth, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

Dubbed with the hashtag #becomingAkwaboah, the exclusive affair unfolded with grandeur and was attended by a constellation of Ghanaian luminaries.

Notable figures such as broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti and actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, along with their esteemed spouses, added regal splendor to the festivities.

The pre-wedding visuals had already captivated audiences on social media, setting the stage for a fairytale celebration of love and tradition.

As the photographs continue to circulate online, fans and well-wishers eagerly anticipate more glimpses into the magical union of Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr and his beloved, marking the beginning of a new chapter filled with joy and blessings.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic