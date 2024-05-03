Sefaaji Unveils Latest Gospel Afrobeat-Amapiano Mix in “Come My Way” Release – Listen HERE!

In Sefaaji’s latest song release titled, “Come my way”, the exceptional artiste wraps up a wonderful message in an Afrobeat-Amapiano mix.

If you saw Sefaaji in his dreadlocks holding his microphone, you might mistake him for an energetic reggae/dancehall artistes.

Although he prefers Afrobeat, he doesn’t give an energy less than what dancehall artistes give.

He simply says, “I hold on to the promises of God, and so blessings come my way.” Enjoy this beautiful song.

