fbpx
Top Stories

Sefaaji Unveils Latest Gospel Afrobeat-Amapiano Mix in “Come My Way” Release – Listen HERE!

Jam to Sefaaji's sanctified banger NOW!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
Sefaaji Unveils Latest Gospel Afrobeat-Amapiano Mix in "Come My Way" Release - Listen HERE!
Sefaaji Unveils Latest Gospel Afrobeat-Amapiano Mix in "Come My Way" Release. Photo Credit: Sefaaji /IG

In Sefaaji’s latest song release titled, “Come my way”, the exceptional artiste wraps up a wonderful message in an Afrobeat-Amapiano mix.

If you saw Sefaaji in his dreadlocks holding his microphone, you might mistake him for an energetic reggae/dancehall artistes.

Although he prefers Afrobeat, he doesn’t give an energy less than what dancehall artistes give.

Related Articles

He simply says, “I hold on to the promises of God, and so blessings come my way.” Enjoy this beautiful song.

If you enjoyed “Come my way”, then you’ll definitely love “Nyame”. For more information follow Universal Rap Group updates on all Social Media channels.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown