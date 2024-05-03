fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale’s Heartfelt Apology: A Moment of Reconciliation with Ex-President Mahama – Full Details HERE!

Mahama Paper in the mud? Shatta Wale is simply unpredictable!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 15 seconds ago
1 minute read
Shatta Wale's Heartfelt Apology: A Moment of Reconciliation with Ex-President Mahama - Full Details HERE!
Shatta Wale's Heartfelt Apology: A Moment of Reconciliation with Ex-President Mahama . Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/IG

In a surprising turn of events, a heartwarming moment of reconciliation unfolded between dancehall sensation Shatta Wale and former President Mahama, facilitated by renowned preacher Dr. Lawrence Tetteh.

The unexpected encounter took place aboard a flight to London, where Shatta Wale, overwhelmed with emotion, tearfully sought forgiveness from the ex-president for his past indiscretions.

Dr. Tetteh played a pivotal role in mediating the reconciliation, as Shatta Wale humbled himself before Mr. Mahama, undeterred by the presence of fellow passengers.

The former president graciously accepted Shatta Wale’s apology, marking a significant moment of healing and forgiveness.

Now, a clip capturing the light-hearted exchange between Shatta Wale, Mr. Mahama, and Dr. Tetteh has surfaced online, showcasing the trio sharing laughter and good spirits, symbolizing a newfound sense of camaraderie and reconciliation.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 15 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

What The F*ck Do You Know Bout Me by Shatta Wale

Audio: What The F*ck Do You Know Bout Me by Shatta Wale

20th July 2022
Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!

Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!

16th December 2019
It's a tough category but our fans are voting- SM Militants

It’s a tough category but our fans are voting – SM Militants

4th April 2019
Ofori Amponsah returns to the pulpit! Prophesies at Abbeam Danso’s Let’s Worship event

Ofori Amponsah returns to the pulpit! Prophesies at Abbeam Danso’s Let’s Worship event

5th February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown