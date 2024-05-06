Today marks the release of a powerful new song titled “Good News,” featuring A.A. Prempeh, Sonnie Badu, MOG, and Abba Praise. This uplifting anthem delivers a message of hope and encouragement to listeners across the World.

“Good News” is a prophetic song, boldly proclaiming that this year is destined to be one filled with blessings and breakthroughs. With its infectious rhythm and inspiring lyrics, the song aims to uplift spirits and instill a sense of optimism in the hearts of all who hear it.

“We wanted to create a song that would speak directly to the struggles and challenges facing our world today,” says A.A. Prempeh, one of the artists behind the track and Also a major Prophet who operates globally.

“In a time where many are facing uncertainty, we believe that ‘Good News’ will serve as a beacon of hope, reminding people that better days are ahead.”

Sonnie Badu, known for his soul-stirring vocals and powerful stage presence, adds, “Music has the power to heal and uplift, and we hope that ‘Good News’ will touch the lives of listeners in profound ways. Our goal is to spread positivity and encouragement throughout the nations.”

MOG and Abba Praise, stars in the Ghanaian music scene, lent their unique talents to the song, contributing to its vibrant and uplifting sound.

“Good News” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The artists encourage people everywhere in the world to listen, share, and embrace the message of hope and encouragement contained within the song.

As the world faces its fair share of challenges, “Good News” serves as a timely reminder that brighter days are on the horizon.

Through the power of music and prophecy, A.A. Prempeh, Sonnie Badu, MOG, and Abba Praise are spreading a message of hope and positivity that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

