Shortman Of Sass Squad Fame & Nana’s “Ghetto Jam” Music Video Set To Celebrate Cultural Diversity On May 17 – Full Details HERE!

Revered Ghanaian music artist, Shortman is gearing up to drop his latest track titled “Ghetto Jam.”



The single features the talented J Nana from Kenya signed under Hewane Records and the language used is predominantly Twi for the former and Swahili, which is the most widely spoken African Language in Sub-Saharan Africa by the latter.

Scheduled for release on May 17th, this collaboration promises to be one that many music lovers will enjoy as it fuses rhythms and cultures that will certainly captivate listeners worldwide.

Shortman Of Sass Squad Fame & Nana’s “Ghetto Jam” Music Video Set To Celebrate Cultural Diversity On May 17. Photo Credit: Shortman

The audio track is expected to be released on the same day with an eye-catching video as well.



The theme of the “Ghetto Jam” music video is a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary elements.



The director Yankah Mccoy, along with his team, has meticulously crafted a visual narrative that not only complements the music but also immerses viewers in a rich mental journey of sights and sounds.



In an interview ahead of the much-anticipated release, Shortman shared insights into his experience working with J Nana.



The “Don’t Be Stupid” crooner praised J Nana’s talent as a writer and highlighted his ability to bring energy and passion to the filming process as well.



According to him, J Nana’s unique perspective and dedication to the project was evident in the studio and on set, that has made the collaboration a positive and memorable experience for all involved.



The “Ghetto Jam” music video was shot in a carefully selected location that served as the perfect backdrop for the thematic elements of the song.



As the release date draws near, anticipation is building for the release of “Ghetto Jam.”



For Shortman, the talented musician who alcacrated all this with his team, many will love the song because of the superb beats, powerful lyrics, and stunning visuals that accompanies the song.



Get ready to groove to the rhythm of Shortman and J Nana’s “Ghetto Jam” as it takes the world by storm on May 17th.

