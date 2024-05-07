Gyakie and Efya Deliver Captivating Performance at London’s OVO Arena

Ghanaian music sensations Gyakie and Efya, alongside Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel, united for a sold-out concert in OVO Arena in London that mesmerized fans and left them captivated throughout the electrifying event.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, the OVO Arena in London underwent a remarkable transformation into a vibrant epicenter of African music.

The OVO Arena concert was a show to celebrate Kiss Daniel’s 10-year anniversary on stage with fans in London.

Gyakie, known for her chart-topping hits like “Forever” and “Need Me,” brought her signature blend of Afrobeat and R&B to the forefront, enchanting the crowd with her mesmerizing vocals and infectious charm.

She performed on stage her hit songs ‘Forever and ‘Rent free’ which thrilled the fans and had singing along with her.

TONIGHT WE LIVE AT THE OVO ARENA WEMBLEY !!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Celebrating 10 Years Of @KizzDaniel 🔥!

Shoutout @YvetteAddsValue 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kbhwE0Vb6j — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Efya, a veteran in the Ghanaian music scene, wowed the audience with her powerful voice and versatile style, proving once again why she is regarded as one of Africa’s finest vocalists

The Award winning female vocalist also came up on stage to perform her hit features ‘Skin Tight’ and ‘Daddyo ‘ which got the fans reminiscing the good old days.

