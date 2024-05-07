Team Eternity’s “Defe Defe” off Latest “Testimony” album, rules Apple Music Top 100: Ghana! – LISTEN

Ghanaian gospel collective Team Eternity Ghana have claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple Music Top 100: Ghana, with their new single “Defe Defe” off their sophomore album “Testimony”.

The song tops the music chart, displacing “Asylum”—the previous chart topper—by new musical sensation, Olive The Boy.

Elsewhere on the chart, the sensational group has impressively secured 7 spots with tracks like “Ghana Chant”, “Brass Band Medley”, soul-stirring collaboration “Jehova Over Do” with Nigerian singer Eben, “Miracle Working God”, “Tribute”, title track “Testimony” and “W’asem”.

These songs currently sit at No. 25, No. 44, No. 60, No. 75, No. 76, No. 90 and No. 94, respectively, barely a week after the album’s release.

These numbers not only underscore Team Eternity’s musical prowess but also signify a beacon of solace and spiritual upliftment in today’s challenging moments.

Speaking on behalf of Team Eternity Ghana, the group’s music director expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans and listeners. “We are truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to share our music with the world,” he remarked.

“Our mission has always been to spread the message of God’s love and grace through our songs, and to see them resonate with so many people is incredibly fulfilling.”

“Testimony” marks the collective’s second major release following their breakout album “Sound of Eternity” which was released in 2022.

Comprising 14 soul-stirring tracks, the album features notable collaborations with spiritual luminaries like Lordina, Pastor Isaiah, and EBEN, and reflects the collective’s steadfast faith and devotion in God.

With its compelling blend of upbeat anthems and soulful worship songs, the album serves as a source of encouragement and inspiration for believers around the world, reaffirming the timeless message of God’s love and grace.

Team Eternity Ghana, one of the most heard voices in today’s contemporary Gospel industry, is comprised of talented vocalists and musicians dedicated to spreading the message of faith and hope through their inspiring compositions.

Watch Team Eternity’s Defe Defe visuals:

Deeply rooted in the Christian faith, the band is committed to evangelizing through soul-stirring lyrics and transformative melodies and aims to uplift spirits, nurture spiritual growth, and inspire a profound commitment to the Christian faith.

