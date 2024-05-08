Medikal speaks with Rick Ross after a successful period in London

Following his sold-out show at the O2 Arena’s Indigo in the UK, where Medikal wowed the crowd with his electrifying performance, more exciting opportunities have come knocking.

On May 6th, 2024, Medikal had the incredible opportunity to share the stage with Ghana’s legendary Daddy Lumba at the Lumba concert, alongside his best friend Shatta Wale.

This collaboration was undoubtedly a highlight of his career so far, showcasing his talent to a wider audience.

Watch Medikal speaking with Rick Ross

BYK @Medikalbyk vibes with international hip pop artist @RickRoss on their upcoming project. pic.twitter.com/h8yJCnFdIB — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) May 8, 2024

But the good news didn’t stop there. Just yesterday, Medikal found himself chatting with none other than Rick Ross on Instagram Live.

Rick Ross took the time to congratulate Medikal on his successful show and praised his undeniable talent, expressing his desire to include Medikal in his list of favorite rappers.

Even more exciting, Rick Ross expressed interest in involving Medikal in his upcoming African music project, recognizing the Ghanaian artist’s potential to make a significant impact on the global stage.

And true to Rick Ross’s style, the conversation ended with a toast as they all shared Belaire drinks on Instagram Live, a fitting celebration of Medikal’s continued success and rising status in the music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic