fbpx
Top Stories

Medikal speaks with Rick Ross after a successful period in London

Rick Ross took the time to congratulate Medikal on his successful show.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Medikal speaks with Rick Ross after a successful period in London
Medikal speaks with Rick Ross after a successful period in London. Photo Credit: Medikal

Following his sold-out show at the O2 Arena’s Indigo in the UK, where Medikal wowed the crowd with his electrifying performance, more exciting opportunities have come knocking.

On May 6th, 2024, Medikal had the incredible opportunity to share the stage with Ghana’s legendary Daddy Lumba at the Lumba concert, alongside his best friend Shatta Wale.

This collaboration was undoubtedly a highlight of his career so far, showcasing his talent to a wider audience.

Related Articles

Watch Medikal speaking with Rick Ross

But the good news didn’t stop there. Just yesterday, Medikal found himself chatting with none other than Rick Ross on Instagram Live.

Rick Ross took the time to congratulate Medikal on his successful show and praised his undeniable talent, expressing his desire to include Medikal in his list of favorite rappers.

Even more exciting, Rick Ross expressed interest in involving Medikal in his upcoming African music project, recognizing the Ghanaian artist’s potential to make a significant impact on the global stage.

And true to Rick Ross’s style, the conversation ended with a toast as they all shared Belaire drinks on Instagram Live, a fitting celebration of Medikal’s continued success and rising status in the music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Yɛ Bɛ Sei Wiase by Darkovibes & Mugeez feat. Medikal

Audio: Yɛ Bɛ Sei Wiase by Darkovibes & Mugeez feat. Medikal

9th August 2019
Netwerk by Bisa Kdei feat. Medikal

Video: Netwerk by Bisa Kdei feat. Medikal

28th August 2020
Medikal Strongman Beef. Photo Credit: Medikal/Strongman

Poll: Medikal Strongman beef – Round 2

23rd June 2019
Joe Mettle @ EMYs Awards

Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Okyeame Kwame & Medikal nominated for Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards ’17

8th June 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 18 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown