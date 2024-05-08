Sarkodie to rock FEMUA 2024 in Abidjan

Sarkodie has been announced as one of the headliners for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Anoumabo Urban Music Festival (FEMUA 2024).

This prestigious event, held annually in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, brings together some of the biggest names in African music for a celebration of urban culture and creativity.

The Anoumabo Urban Music Festival, also known as FEMUA, was founded in 2008 by Ivorian music group Magic System as a means to promote peace, unity, and cultural exchange through music.

Anoumabo Urban Music Festival (FEMUA 2024) Line-Up

Sarkodie’s inclusion in the lineup for FEMUA 2024 comes as no surprise, given his status as one of Africa’s most prominent and influential musicians.

As FEMUA 2024 approaches, fans can expect Sarkodie to deliver yet another unforgettable performance, showcasing his unparalleled talent and reaffirming his status as a global icon in African music.

