Shatta Wale & Medikal surprise Daddy Lumba at his ‘Legend’s Night Concert’ with epic performances

Ghanaian music icons Shatta Wale and Medikal made a surprise appearance at the ‘Legend’s Night Concert’ headlined by highlife legend Daddy Lumba in London.

The event, which drew a large crowd, saw fans ecstatically embracing the fusion of old and new Ghanaian musical talent.

In a moment that stunned the audience, Shatta Wale humbly approached the stage by prostrating before Daddy Lumba, who graciously lifted him up.

The ‘dancehall king’ then rallied the audience, urging continued support for Ghanaian music, before joining in to perform the iconic track ‘Odo Poison’ alongside the highlife legend.

Watch Medikal’s performance below:

Shortly after, Daddy Lumba introduced Medikal, fresh from his electrifying performance at the 02 Arena.

Medikal’s arrival ignited the crowd, who erupted in cheers as he delivered an energetic set, showcasing some of his biggest hits.

The collaboration between these contemporary stars and the legendary Daddy Lumba not only showcased the diversity and evolution of Ghanaian music but also highlighted the unity and respect within the industry.

Watch Daddy Lumba Perform at a sold-out London concert:

This unforgettable night underscored the importance of celebrating both the rich history and vibrant future of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic