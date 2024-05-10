D-Black & Criss Waddle team up on a Banger ‘Too Much Too Hot’

Ghanaian rap stars D-Black and Criss Waddle repping Accra & Tema respectively give us a banger for the dancefloors on this one they call ‘Too Much Too Hot’.

The Amapiano rap record produced by Tamale native ‘Flames On Da Beat’ is one to get you on your feet as soon as it bursts through your speakers.

This interesting fusion of rap and amapiano has gradually become popular since 2021’s award-winning ‘Enjoyment Minister’ by D-Black, Stonebwoy & Quamina MP birthed the genesis of this music fusion.

Check out ‘Too Much Too Hot’ on all streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: Too Much Too Hot – D-Black ft. Criss Waddle

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic