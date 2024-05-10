fbpx
D-Black & Criss Waddle team up on a Banger ‘Too Much Too Hot’

D-Black and Criss Waddle bring the heat with their Amapiano rap collab 'Too Much Too Hot'. #GhanaMusic

D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black
Ghanaian rap stars D-Black and Criss Waddle repping Accra & Tema respectively give us a banger for the dancefloors on this one they call ‘Too Much Too Hot’.

The Amapiano rap record produced by Tamale native ‘Flames On Da Beat’ is one to get you on your feet as soon as it bursts through your speakers.

This interesting fusion of rap and amapiano has gradually become popular since 2021’s award-winning ‘Enjoyment Minister’ by D-Black, Stonebwoy & Quamina MP birthed the genesis of this music fusion.

Check out ‘Too Much Too Hot’ on all streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: Too Much Too Hot - D-Black ft. Criss Waddle
