Joshua Moszi Collaborates With Adina Thembi On New Single Titled ‘Madina To Lapaz’

Join Joshua Moszi and Adina Thembi as they take you on a musical journey from Madina to Lapaz with their infectious beats and catchy hooks.

14 hours ago
Joshua Moszi. Photo Credit: ft. Joshua Moszi
In a collaboration set to ignite the airwaves, Joshua Moszi joins forces with the sensational Adina Thembi to deliver an electrifying new single titled “Madina To Lapaz.” This dynamic partnership between two of the most promising talents in the music industry promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

“Madina To Lapaz” is a vibrant fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies, showcasing Joshua Moszi’s signature style alongside Adina Thembi’s distinctive vocal prowess. The track transports listeners on a musical journey from the bustling streets of Madina to the vibrant energy of Lapaz, capturing the essence of Ghanaian urban life with its infectious beats and catchy hooks.

Joshua Moszi, known for his innovative approach to music production, brings his unique blend of Afro-pop and contemporary sounds to “Madina To Lapaz.” With his knack for crafting infectious melodies and irresistible grooves, he sets the stage for Adina Thembi to shine with her soulful vocals and emotive delivery.

Adina Thembi, an acclaimed singer-songwriter with a string of hits to her name, lends her undeniable talent to “Madina To Lapaz,” infusing the track with her trademark charm and charisma. Her soul-stirring performance adds depth and dimension to the song, elevating it to new heights of musical excellence.

“Madina To Lapaz” is set to make waves on the music scene, with its infectious rhythm and irresistible charm poised to win over audiences worldwide. 

Cover Artwork: Madina To Lapaz - Joshua Moszi ft. Adina Thembi
Listen to Madina To Lapaz by Joshua Moszi ft. Adina Thembi

