Stevie Wonder makes Ghana African country with the most Grammys following naturalization on 74th Birthday! – Full Details HERE!

In a momentous occasion that coincided with his 74th birthday, legendary American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder officially became a Ghanaian citizen, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The ceremony, held at the Jubilee House in Ghana’s capital, Accra, saw Wonder taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship, fulfilling his long-standing desire to relocate to the West African nation.

Photo Credit: Stevie Wonder/X

Wonder’s decision to become a Ghanaian citizen follows his expressed desire to seek refuge in a more communal society, away from the political turbulence of the United States.

His arrival at Kotoka International Airport was met with warmth and enthusiasm from fans and industry insiders, who eagerly welcomed him to his new home.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder, one of the most creative musical figures of the late 20th century, has arrived in Ghana. Today also marks his visit on his 74th birthday. pic.twitter.com/fMXEYScFAZ — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) May 13, 2024

Displaying his enduring passion for music, Wonder engaged in a spontaneous drumming session with a local music troupe, showcasing his appreciation for Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

The news of his citizenship was met with joy and excitement, with legal counsel to President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, extending a warm welcome to the celebrated musician on social media.

Stevie Wonder’s journey to Ghanaian citizenship underscores his deep connection to the country and its vibrant cultural landscape.

🚨ICYMI🇺🇸🎶🇬🇭: Renowned, multiple Grammy award-winning American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder has fulfilled his long-time dream of becoming a Ghanaian citizen. President Akufo-Addo conferred the citizenship on him today.



In 2021, Stevie Wonder told Oprah that he wanted to move… pic.twitter.com/mfMBRRPNEz — Ölele | DTS👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) May 13, 2024

As a global icon with 25 Grammy Awards to his name, Wonder’s decision to embrace Ghana as his new home further solidifies the nation’s reputation as a beacon of diversity and inclusion in the international community.

