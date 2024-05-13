Stevie Wonder makes Ghana African country with the most Grammys following naturalization on 74th Birthday! – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Stevie Wonder makes Ghana African country with the most Grammys following naturalization on 74th Birthday!

Stevie Wonder's journey to Ghanaian citizenship underscores his deep connection to the country.

Stevie Wonder makes Ghana African country with the most Grammys following naturalization on 74th Birthday!
Stevie Wonder makes Ghana African country with the most Grammys following naturalization on 74th Birthday! Photo Credit: Stevie Wonder/X

In a momentous occasion that coincided with his 74th birthday, legendary American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder officially became a Ghanaian citizen, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The ceremony, held at the Jubilee House in Ghana’s capital, Accra, saw Wonder taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship, fulfilling his long-standing desire to relocate to the West African nation.

Stevie Wonder makes Ghana African country with the most Grammys following naturalization on 74th Birthday! Photo Credit: Stevie Wonder/X

Wonder’s decision to become a Ghanaian citizen follows his expressed desire to seek refuge in a more communal society, away from the political turbulence of the United States.

His arrival at Kotoka International Airport was met with warmth and enthusiasm from fans and industry insiders, who eagerly welcomed him to his new home.

Displaying his enduring passion for music, Wonder engaged in a spontaneous drumming session with a local music troupe, showcasing his appreciation for Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

The news of his citizenship was met with joy and excitement, with legal counsel to President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, extending a warm welcome to the celebrated musician on social media.

Stevie Wonder’s journey to Ghanaian citizenship underscores his deep connection to the country and its vibrant cultural landscape.

As a global icon with 25 Grammy Awards to his name, Wonder’s decision to embrace Ghana as his new home further solidifies the nation’s reputation as a beacon of diversity and inclusion in the international community.

