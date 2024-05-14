fbpx
Camidoh to release new album in 2024

Camidoh recently teased his upcoming album on Instagram.

Camidoh to release new album in 2024
Camidoh to release new album in 2024. Photo Credit: Camidoh

Camidoh is gearing up for a major milestone in his career as he prepares to unveil his highly-anticipated new album in 2024.

With fans eagerly anticipating new music from the talented artist, Camidoh recently teased his upcoming album on Instagram, building excitement for what’s to come.

Notably, Camidoh’s hit track “Sugarcane” featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo has already made waves, surpassing Sarkodie to claim the title of the most viewed Ghanaian song on YouTube.

As anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Camidoh’s next album, eager to see what musical magic he has in store.

